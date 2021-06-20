Well-known Echo boy returns to work in Cork city after illness

WELL-known Echo boy David Hogan has returned to his post outside of the GPO in Cork city centre after a long illness.

He told The Echo that he has been off for more than four months after becoming ill and being hospitalised.

He has now returned to sell the papers outside the GPO on Oliver Plunkett Street, where he has been an Echo boy for more than 40 years.

He returned to work in the past week, and says: “I am getting a load of people welcoming me back.”

David, from Farranree, said he has been an Echo boy for the past 43 years and has been posted outside the GPO for most of those years.

Mr Hogan, who is in his 50s, has been working for the company for the past 40 years, selling newspapers on the streets of Cork.

A hugely popular figure, he is recognised across the city for his distinctive "Echo" callout.

He says: “I hated being in the hospital and all I wanted was to get back to work.”

Everyone at The Echo wishes him well.