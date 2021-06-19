Laneway in northside closed following public requests

Following a request from members of the North West Local Area Committee a laneway on Cork’s Northside has been closed to the public.

The laneway from Fairhill to Mount Agnes Road has been the location of anti-social behaviour.

In accordance with Section 73 (1)(a) of the Roads Act 1993, the notice of the intention to extinguish this public right of way was published in a newspaper circulating in the area where the public right of way proposed to be extinguished is located, on December 4, 2020.

Submissions were welcomed by Cork City Council on the proposal, and one objection was made from the Transport Mobility Forum.

According to council documentation: “The submission is critical in general of the concept of laneway closures but it notes that the impact on walking connectivity at this location will be very minimal.”

The Operations Directorate at Cork City Council recommended the closure of the lane to the public.

“Having considered and taken into account the objection received during the statutory period and the reasons why this extinguishment was requested, it is the Operations Directorate’s recommendation that the public rights of way over the laneway from Fairhill to Mount Agnes Road, Fairhill, Cork, be extinguished.”

At Monday night’s City Council meeting councillors were asked for their approval for the plans.

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent previously said: “It will definitely benefit residents of Mount Agnes Road and Fairhill where there had been a number of incidents in and near the laneway.”

His party colleague, councillor Kenneth Collins said: “Residents can sleep easy at night now knowing that their property won’t be damaged.”