Fáilte Ireland launches new digital brochure to showcase West Cork

FÁILTE Ireland has launched a new digital brochure to showcase the best of West Cork and highlight the wide variety of things to see and to do in Cork’s part of the Wild Atlantic Way.

The digital brochure was developed by the West Cork Tourism Network (WCTN), a representative group that includes Fáilte Ireland, Cork County Council, Pure Cork, and local tourism businesses.

“The Wild Atlantic Way stretches from Kinsale in West Cork to the Inishowen Peninsula in Donegal,” Josephine O’Driscoll, Wild Atlantic Way Manager at Fáilte Ireland, said.

“With so much to offer, from stunning landscapes to excellent food, West Cork is the perfect place to start or end a journey along the route.

“The new brochure, which was developed in collaboration with the local industry, will help tourism businesses to highlight the standout experiences in West Cork to potential visitors and those planning trips to the area while encouraging visitors to see more of the area and increase visitor dwell time when they arrive.”

The official launch of the Discover West Cork Digital Brochure took place on Friday at Charles Fort in Kinsale.

“West Cork has it all from beaches to mountains and rolling hills, trails, and open water,” travel editor, Pól Ó Conghaile, said.

“The new digital brochure captures this range of experiences excellently and will make it easy for anyone visiting West Cork to plan a fantastic trip.”

Seamus Heaney, Head of Visit Cork, hopes the brochure will be an addition in attracting visitors and encouraging them to stay longer.

The Discover West Cork digital brochure will be promoted on Pure Cork’s website and social media channels.

The content will be used over the summer months on the Discover Ireland social media channels as part of Fáilte Ireland’s ‘Keep Discovering’ domestic marketing campaign.

The link to the digital brochure will be available for local tourism businesses to use on their social media channels. It will also be available on their websites to encourage visitors to come to West Cork and help them to plan their trip.