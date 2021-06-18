Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 21:39

Revenue seize over 61,000 cigarettes in Cork

Over 61,000 unstamped cigarettes have been seized by Revenue officers in Cork today.

Amy Nolan

Officers seized the cigarettes following the search, under warrant, of a residential property in the Youghal area. 

The illegal cigarettes, branded ‘Marlboro’, ‘Minsk’, ‘Pect and ‘L&M’, had been smuggled into the State from Poland and were discovered, with the assistance of detector dog Eva, concealed in children’s furniture.

A spokesman said the products had an estimated retail value of €41,500, representing a loss to the Exchequer of over €32,500.

A Polish woman in her 30s was questioned and investigations are ongoing.

"This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products. 

"If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295," the spokesperson said.

