'Hope and optimism as we close out the week': Expert hails drop in Covid incidence

New figures show that 492 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Cork in the 14 days up to June 16.

According to the provisional figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, Cork has the seventh-highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 per 100,000 people nationally at 90.6.

Limerick has the highest 14-day incidence of the virus per 100,000 people at 346.3 while it is lowest in Sligo at 6.1.

The figures show the five-day moving average of cases in Cork is 34.

Nationally, 4,739 cases were reported in the same period.

This evening, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, Professor Philip Nolan, said that all indicators of the disease are improving nationally.

In a tweet he said there was “hope and optimism as we close out the week” noting that the 14-day cumulative incidence is below 100 (95 per 100,000) for the first time since 17 Dec 2020.

Hope and optimism as we close out the week. 14-day cumulative incidence below 100 (95 per 100,000) for the first time since 17 Dec 20. 7-day average case count for today and the last five Fridays – a 27% fall.

21-May442

28-May409

04-Jun413

11-Jun327

18-Jun321



1/6 pic.twitter.com/tD3XTK6Hg2 — Professor Philip Nolan (@President_MU) June 18, 2021

He urged people to get their vaccine as soon as it is their turn.

“Meanwhile, in the few weeks left until we all have had the opportunity to be vaccinated, stick to the simple measures to prevent spread. We have come this far, and we are nearly there,” he said.