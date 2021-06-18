Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 16:14

'It’s not like me, I’m really sorry': Cork man charged in relation to Cork city carjacking apologises in court 

The court was told the accused would need treatment for addiction difficulties in custody.

Liam Heylin

A 30-year-old Cork man charged in relation to a carjacking in Cork City replied that it was not like him to do it and he was sorry.

Detective Garda Caitriona Molloy arrested Martin Ring of 60 Bridevalley View, Upper Fairhill, Gurranabraher, Cork and charged him with producing a knife at Redforge Road, Cork, on June 9 and a second charge of attempting to hijack a 2016-registered Toyota Yaris at the same time and place.

When cautioned that he did not have to reply but that anything he might say would be taken down and could be given in evidence, Ring replied, “I want to apologise to the girls. 

"It’s not like me. I’m really sorry.” 

Defence solicitor Joseph Cuddigan applied to be appointed to represent the young man on free legal aid and Judge Olann Kelleher acceded to this application.

Remanded in custody 

Sergeant John Kelleher applied to have the man remanded in custody. Mr Cuddigan indicated that there was no application for bail.

Judge Kelleher remanded the accused to appear by video link at Cork District Court on June 25. 

Mr Cuddigan said the accused would need treatment for addiction difficulties in custody.

It was reported previously that shortly before midnight on Wednesday, June 9, a man approached a woman sitting in her car on the Redforge Road in Blackpool, and that he was armed with a knife and threatened the woman and demanded that she get out of her car. The woman did get out of the car but took the keys with her so that when he got into her car he was unable to start it.

After allegedly threatening the woman once again to hand over her keys to him he eventually dropped the knife and fled the area.

