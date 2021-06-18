Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 14:09

No swim notices in place at two Cork beaches following potential issues with water quality

The public is being warned not to swim at two Cork beaches following water quality issues. Pictured is Coolmian Beach. Picture: David Creedon / Anzenberger

Amy Nolan

The public is being warned not to swim at two Cork beaches following water quality issues.

This afternoon Cork County Council stated that due to an Irish Water wastewater infrastructure failure at Timoleague, there may be a possible impact on bathing water at Courtmacsherry Bay Beach.

"Following consultation with the HSE as a precaution, a Prohibition Notice is being placed at Courtmacsherry Bay Beach today," the council stated.

Irish Water and Cork County Council are on site carrying out investigations at Timoleague. 

"Samples will be taken from the bathing water at Courtmacsherry Bay Beach in the coming days and the situation will be reviewed as investigations progress and when full results are available," the council stated.

The council has also implemented a bathing restriction at Coolmain Beach.

This also follows the wastewater infrastructure failure at Timoleague.

The council has said samples will be taken from Coolmain bathing water in the coming days and the situation will be reviewed as investigations progress and when full results are available.

