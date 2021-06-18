Gardaí warn against illegal parking at beaches and beauty spots 

A warning regarding illegal parking at beaches, beauty spots and other public amenities has been issued by An Garda Siochana ahead of the weekend.

Gardaí are appealing to the public to park legally in designated car parks and spaces and said the good weather has seen an increase in dangerous illegal parking across the country in recent weeks.

Last weekend, Gardaí were forced to turn people away from a number of Cork beaches because of traffic concerns.

In a statement from the policing authority, the Gardaí said: “Parking illegally can lead to unnecessary risk and dangers such as pedestrians being forced to walk along dangerous roads. It can also prevent emergency services from gaining access to these amenities and seaside locations which could lead to the loss of life.”

Members of the public are encouraged to plan their journeys and think safety first when parking your vehicle.

Gardaí also reminded people to social distance and follow public health guidelines when attending these locations this Summer. Picture Denis Minihane.

“The outcome of parking illegally could be far more serious than a Fixed Charge Penality Notice (FCPN) or vehicle towing and puts others and your own life at risk.”

