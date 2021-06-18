Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 11:23

Gardaí warn against illegal parking at beaches and beauty spots 

Gardaí warn against illegal parking at beaches and beauty spots 

A warning regarding illegal parking at beaches, beauty spots and other public amenities has been issued by An Garda Siochana ahead of the weekend.

Roisin Burke

A warning regarding illegal parking at beaches, beauty spots and other public amenities has been issued by An Garda Siochana ahead of the weekend.

Gardaí are appealing to the public to park legally in designated car parks and spaces and said the good weather has seen an increase in dangerous illegal parking across the country in recent weeks.

Last weekend, Gardaí were forced to turn people away from a number of Cork beaches because of traffic concerns. 

In a statement from the policing authority, the Gardaí said: “Parking illegally can lead to unnecessary risk and dangers such as pedestrians being forced to walk along dangerous roads. It can also prevent emergency services from gaining access to these amenities and seaside locations which could lead to the loss of life.” 

Members of the public are encouraged to plan their journeys and think safety first when parking your vehicle.

Gardaí also reminded people to social distance and follow public health guidelines when attending these locations this Summer. Picture Denis Minihane.
Gardaí also reminded people to social distance and follow public health guidelines when attending these locations this Summer. Picture Denis Minihane.

“The outcome of parking illegally could be far more serious than a Fixed Charge Penality Notice (FCPN) or vehicle towing and puts others and your own life at risk.” 

Gardaí also reminded people to social distance and follow public health guidelines when attending these locations this Summer.

Read More

Miss Cork and Miss Cork City among 30 finalists competing for Miss Ireland crown

Members of the public are encouraged to plan their journeys and think safety first when parking your vehicle.
Members of the public are encouraged to plan their journeys and think safety first when parking your vehicle.

More in this section

Man arrested by Armed Support Unit in relating to hijacking incident in Cork city Man arrested by Armed Support Unit in relating to hijacking incident in Cork city
Lidl lodges planning application for new store and apartment scheme in Cork suburb Lidl lodges planning application for new store and apartment scheme in Cork suburb
Cork's Siobhán McSweeney shows her county pride online Cork's Siobhán McSweeney shows her county pride online
cork beachescorkcork garda
Miss Cork and Miss Cork City among 30 finalists competing for Miss Ireland crown

Miss Cork and Miss Cork City among 30 finalists competing for Miss Ireland crown

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more