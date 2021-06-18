Miss Cork and Miss Cork City among 30 finalists competing for Miss Ireland crown

CORK will be well represented this year at the final of Miss Ireland which will be held on Sunday, September 5 with two contenders competing for the coveted Miss Ireland crown.

Miss Cork is Zoe Hendrick, a 24-year-old from Blackrock who is currently working as a Digital Marketing Analyst. Miss Cork City is Kaia Purcell, a 22-year-old who is currently in her final year studying French and Spanish at UCC.

“Rainbows remind us of possibilities, opportunities, and hope which is why we chose this theme to announce our finalists this year” said Brendan Marc Scully, Director of Miss Ireland.

“We are delighted to be able to bring back Miss Ireland with a kaleidoscope of colour after such dark times."

"The live event in September will also be live-streamed and all preparations are and will continue to be fully compliant with Government Covid-19 health and safety guidelines for entertainment production," he said.

Established in 1947, Miss Ireland has been the launchpad for many eminent, successful, and inspiring women in Ireland.

In recent years the Miss Ireland Franchise has raised over €250,000 for various charities including Laura Lynn, Temple Street, Alzheimer’s Ireland, Pieta House, The Cari Foundation.

They are proud to partner this year with Variety Ireland, an Irish charity helping sick, disadvantaged, and children with special needs since 1951.

Killua Castle in County Westmeath is the stunning venue for Miss Ireland 2021. The final will be a spectacular outdoor show against the magical backdrop of this dreamy castle on September 5, 2021.

Current Miss World Toni-Ann Singh has been invited to jet in from Jamaica for the sparkling highly choreographed show which will feature a dramatic light display and an eclectic mix of music and entertainment as the 30 finalists descend a magnificent outdoor stone staircase to the castle gardens.

The winner of Miss Ireland 2021 will receive a lucrative agency contract and a host of prizes including jewellery, gowns, a professional photoshoot, beauty and hair products.

The winner will also go on to represent her country and take part in the 70th Miss World festival which will take place in the stunning Caribbean Island of Puerto Rico in December this year.