Man arrested by Armed Support Unit in relating to hijacking incident in Cork city

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to a hijacking incident in Cork city on June 9.

"Shortly before midnight a woman was sitting in her car on Reforge Road when she was approached by a man," a Garda spokesperson said.

"The man, armed with a knife, threatened the woman and demanded she get out of the car.

"The woman got out of the car and took the car keys with her. The man then got into the car but was unable to start it. The man threatened the woman again and demanded she hand over the keys. At this stage the man dropped the knife and took off running. The knife was later recovered at the scene."

An investigation was carried out by Detective Gardaí in Watercourse Road and a search warrant was executed at a house in Cork city yesterday morning. The warrant was executed with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit and uniform Gardaí from Watercourse Road.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.