'I know you, bitch. I will kill you': Man threatened Cork garda when brought to station

A CASTLETOWNBERE-BASED man, who used a hurley to smash a window, later threatened to kill a member of An Garda Síochána.

Sergeant Stephen O’Sullivan said the incident occurred in Castletownbere on August 17, 2020.

On that date, gardaí received a call about a window being broken with a hurley at a house at Came Point. The owner of the house also alleged that the defendant struck him on the hands with his hurley.

Garda Mark O’Donovan arrested Tadas Kasiulevicius, of 7 Came Point, Castletownbere, Co Cork. He was later taken from Castletownbere Garda Station to Bantry Garda Station due to the level of his aggression.

En route to the Garda station, he remained uncooperative, kicking and punching the door of the personnel carrier.

At Bantry Garda Station, he acted in a threatening manner towards Garda Laura O’Sullivan.

Among the comments he made were: “I know you, bitch. I will kill you, you f***ing bitch.”

His death threats included putting his finger across his throat while looking directly at the garda, Sgt O’Sullivan testified.

Blamed alcohol

Kasiulevicius later apologised for making the threat to the garda and blamed it on alcohol.

Donal O’Sullivan, defending, said the accused came from Lithuania 13 years ago. He was living in Castletownbere and working in fishing throughout that time.

The barrister said the accused was highly intoxicated on the night and that, at the time, he used to go binge drinking when not fishing.

“He has stopped drinking and is attending AA. He repeated his apologies throughout interview.

Drinking was the root cause of this,” he said.

The judge put sentencing back until September 8 on the charges of causing criminal damage to the house at Came Point and threatening to kill Garda O’Sullivan.