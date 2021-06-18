Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 07:00

‘Shock’ at suspected petrol bomb attack at Cork home

Gardaí investigating the criminal damage by fire incident that occurred at a house in Comeragh Park on Wednesday, June 16, at around 9pm have issued a witness appeal. Picture Denis Minihane.

Breda Graham

A community in The Glen area of Cork city are said to be “upset” and “shocked” following a suspected petrol bomb attack on a home in the area.

During the incident, a window was smashed and what is believed to be a petrol bomb was thrown at the front wall of the house.

During the incident, a window was smashed and what is believed to be a petrol bomb was thrown at the front wall of the house.

The fire caused minimal damage and no injuries were reported to gardaí.

No arrests have been made and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Labour councillor John Maher said following the incident he was contacted by people with concerns.

He is advising people that gardaí are investigating the incident and that anyone with any information can contact them in confidence.

Cllr Maher said that he was in the area at the time of the incident, “about 200 to 300 metres away as the crow flies”.

“I was just two estates up checking a road issue at the time. I was in one avenue at about 9.20pm and this supposedly kicked off at around 9pm. I was walking in the area and there was no one around, it was safe as houses and yet only a stone’s throw away, unfortunately, this happened,” he said.

Independent councillor Ken O’Flynn said people were shocked by the incident. 

“The mood is stoic, people are shocked, people are upset by it," he said. 

