Covid-19 latest: New figures show number of cases of virus reported in Cork

New figures from Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) shed light on the number of cases of Covid-19 being reported in Cork.

The latest provisional figures show a total of 478 cases of the virus were recorded in Cork in the 14-day period from June 2 to June 15.

The figures show Cork has the sixth-highest 14-day incidence rate of the virus per 100,000 population nationally at 88.1.

The five-day moving average of confirmed cases from June 11 to June 15 was 37.

Yesterday, the acting Director of Public Health (HSE South), Dr Anne Sheahan said that the level of Covid-19 infection in Cork "remains stable".

Her comments came as Cork Kerry Community Healthcare announced that additional pop-up Covid-19 testing will be available in Bandon on Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22.

The pop-up test site will offer free testing without appointment from 11am to 7pm on the grounds of Bandon Community Hospital at Cloghmacsimon.

This follows on from pop-up testing offered in recent weeks at a number of other locations across Cork.

The testing is available to those living in the area who are aged 16 and over, do not have Covid-19 symptoms and have not tested positive for Covid-19 in the last six months.

Anyone presenting for the walk-in testing must bring a photo ID and provide a mobile phone number to get their test results. The pop-up testing is part of a planned roll-out of walk-in testing in several parts of the region in recent weeks by the Department of Public Health (HSE South); the National Ambulance Service and supported by CKCH.

Dr Sheehan thanked Cork people who have come forward for pop-up testing as part of a planned roll-out of walk-in testing in several parts of the region in recent weeks.

She said that by coming forward for testing, people are “helping the entire community to keep Covid-19 under control”.

“The level of Covid-19 infection in Cork remains stable and walk-in testing like this is one of the ways we can make sure that continues. I encourage anyone in the area to take up this opportunity for testing as it will help us to contain any cases of Covid-19 in the area,” she said.