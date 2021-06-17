Cork actor admits she had not set foot in Northern Ireland before filming Derry Girls

Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney has admitted that she had never set foot in Northern Ireland until filming for the show began.

The Cork native who rose to fame as she portrayed Sister Michael in the hit comedy show will take part in a new More 4 series exploring Northern Ireland after falling in love with its landscape.

‘Exploring Northern Ireland with Siobhán McSweeney’ was launched by Channel 4 on Thursday, but an airing date is yet to be announced.

When asked on Twitter how she had never been anywhere within the six counties before Derry Girls, her response was that she didn’t see the point in leaving her home county.

I’m from Cork. I don’t see the point going anywhere else tbh. https://t.co/m1J9XeSSrE — Siobhán McSweeney (@siobhni) June 17, 2021

Speaking about her new show which is supported by Tourism Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland, she said: “If the last year has taught me anything it’s that life’s too short to sit indoors.

As a keen walker, I’ll be lacing up my walking boots to spend some much-needed time hiking, kayaking and wild camping in this wonderful corner of the world.

Over four episodes she will visit places such as Strangford Lough, the Mourne Mountains, the Fermanagh Lakelands, the Sperrins, and the rugged Causeway Coast as she learns more about these rural landscapes, historic homes and the fascinating people who live and work there.

Managing Director of Waddell Media, Jannine Waddell, said: “Viewers are in for a real treat as Siobhán immerses herself well and truly into Northern Ireland’s great outdoors.

“She’s not afraid to try her hand at some weird and wacky activities as she travels across Ulster on her electric bike, giving us a unique insight into the people she meets on her journey as well as taking in the stunning scenery on offer.”