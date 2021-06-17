'Near elimination of Covid-19 in the vaccinated population', says CMO as 373 new cases confirmed

There has been an additional 373 confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded today.

As of 8am on Thursday, 54 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 18 are in ICU.

There have been an additional three hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said that country is “now experiencing near elimination of Covid-19 in the vaccinated population”.

“For the 50 to 65’s who are in the process of receiving protection from full vaccination, incidence is dropping.

Incidence is also reducing in most age groups, showing commendable compliance with public health measures as the vaccination programme is rolled out to more and more people.

“If you are fully vaccinated you can safely resume normal life - meeting other fully vaccinated people from up to two households indoors without masks or social distancing, and meeting unvaccinated people from one other household indoors and without masks.

“Those of us awaiting vaccination should continue to wash/sanitize hands regularly, manage contacts, avoid crowds, wear masks where appropriate and socialise outdoors,” he said.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said that recent advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) states that mixing of vaccine doses is not recommended.

I would urge anyone due to receive their second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine to do so, completing their protection against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, Professor Philip Nolan, said that all indicators of the disease “are improving nationally”.

“In April/ May incidence was stable at 400-500 cases a day – this has now reduced to a five-day average of 303.

“Hospital admissions have reduced from 103 to 57 in the past two weeks. If we can continue to weigh public health measures with vaccine uptake and continue to keep new variants, including Delta, at bay then the risk profile of Covid-19 in Ireland will alter for the better,” he said.