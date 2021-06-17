Iconic Cork building to light up with message from Sinn Féin

A well-known Cork city building will light up tonight with a message from Sinn Féin.

R&H Hall at Kennedy Quay will light up at 10.15pm on Thursday, June 17 with the message: 'It is time for Unity' as Sinn Féin starts a summer of campaigning to prepare for Irish Unity.

Cork TD Thomas Gould said Sinn Féin plans to hold a number of events in Cork over the summer months to highlight the growing momentum.

“We will be holding a series of different events in Cork and nationwide over the coming months," he said. "Cork has always been at the forefront for a United Ireland.

"In the spirit of Terence MacSwiney and Tomás Mac Curtain, Cork is very much a part of that conversation, which we want to highlight tonight.”

Deputy Gould praised the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar for his comments earlier this week when he said he believes a united Ireland could happen in his lifetime.

“The comments this week by the Tánaiste were very welcome. The whole tone of his speech was encouraging. We want to start the discussions now. We want a Citizens’ Assembly group to be set up that will discuss the possibility of a united Ireland. We are looking for a future date for a Border poll. However, we also need to chart what way a united Ireland would look for everyone.

“We are calling for unity. We want a conversation about it. We are looking to engage with every group. We want everybody to get involved and play their part.

"Preparations and discussions about what a United Ireland should look like must include all communities as equals."