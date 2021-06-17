Three fire crews dealing with an incident in Cork city centre

THREE fire crews from Cork City Fire Brigade are currently dealing with an incident at the Tyndall Institute in the city centre.

Crew members wearing chemical protective clothing entered the building to investigate an alarm activation.

Crews from Headquarters are currently dealing with an Incident at the Tyndall institute in the city centre



Firefighters wearing CPC suits have entered the building to investigate an alarm activation



Ballyvolane crew are also dealing with a separate AFA in the city centre#Cork pic.twitter.com/f37VCduNPI — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) June 17, 2021

A spokesperson told The Echo: “The alarm was raised at 2.18pm today. Three crews from Cork City Fire Brigade are currently attending the scene and dealing with the incident.”