Three fire crews dealing with an incident in Cork city centre

Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 15:34

Three fire crews from Cork City Fire Brigade are currently dealing with an incident at the Tyndall Institute in the city centre. Picture credit: Cork City Fire Brigade.

John Bohane

THREE fire crews from Cork City Fire Brigade are currently dealing with an incident at the Tyndall Institute in the city centre.

Crew members wearing chemical protective clothing entered the building to investigate an alarm activation.

A spokesperson told The Echo: “The alarm was raised at 2.18pm today. Three crews from Cork City Fire Brigade are currently attending the scene and dealing with the incident.”

