Watch: Netflix documentary on famous unsolved West Cork murder releases trailer

Netflix has dropped a trailer for the three part series looking at the unsolved murder of French producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier in the town of Schull, West Cork, in 1996.

This three-part series examines one of Ireland’s most famous murder cases and looks at the brutal murder, which shocked the country, triggered one of the biggest murder investigations Ireland had ever seen and became a national obsession.

The documentary charts the circumstances of her death, unravelling the extraordinary story from its beginning, 24 years ago to the present day and includes exclusive access to Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s family.

The series will bring together, for the first time, the views of her family with Ian Bailey, the man at the centre of the investigation.

‘Sophie: A Murder in West Cork’ will premiere on Netflix on June 30.