Gardaí appeal for witnesses following petrol bomb attack in Cork housing estate

Gardaí have issued a witness appeal following a suspected petrol bomb attach on a home in The Glen area of Cork city.

Gardaí are investigating a criminal damage by fire incident that occurred at a house in Comeragh Park on Wednesday. June 16, at around 9pm.

During the incident a window was smashed and what is believed to be a petrol bomb was thrown at the front wall of the house. The fire caused minimal damage and no injuries were reported to Gardaí.

No arrests have been made and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.