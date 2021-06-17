New harbour cruise service to operate in Cork this summer

CAPE Clear Ferries will be operating a new cruise service in Cork Harbour with runs scheduled from Crosshaven and the city centre during this summer.

Cape Clear Ferries currently operate trips to Cape Clear Island and tours around the iconic Fastnet Rock Lighthouse. Their vessel the Cailín Óir has been upgraded to cater for 100 passengers with additional upper deck seating.

Manager Karen Cottrell is looking forward to getting going this Sunday, June 20. “We are starting from Crosshaven this weekend. We will be doing one hour harbour tours. Going forward people will have two options. We will be operating from the city centre and from Crosshaven,” she said.

Ms Cottrell said the idea for boat tours out of Cork Harbour generated from the time they used their fast ferry to transport the King and Queen of the Netherlands around Cork.

“We transported the Dutch royal family on a special trip from Cork city via Cobh to Crosshaven in Cork Harbour in June 2019. It dawned on us at that time that there was no tour boat operating out of Cork Harbour. It was a no-brainer to start them.

“There is demand for it. People are looking to get out. We renovated the Cailín Óir during lockdown to ensure people have a 360 view from the top deck. We now have the capacity for 100 people. There is also seating on the top deck,” she added.

They plan to commence their tours out of Cork city on Wednesday, June 23. Ms Cottrell said the tours will appeal to people of all ages.

“We will be starting in Cork city next Wednesday. We will do a two-hour cruise in the morning and a one hour cruise after lunch. We will also do evening cruises and sunset tours from both Crosshaven and the city.

“It will appeal to everyone and we will cater for people of all ages. It will be great for families. Companies can also do a private hire for their summer group outings. People will have great views. It will be nice and chilled out. People can come into the city, have their lunch and go on their cruise again after lunch,” she added.

The manager said they are also planning to start tours from Crosshaven to Spike Island in July.

“We are just finalising plans but from July we will be doing Crosshaven to Spike Island.

“We will be going as often as the demand is there. We will be doing it six days a week during the summer. We are looking forward to a busy summer,” she said.

For more information, people can log on to www.corkharbourcruises.com or phone 0879544140.