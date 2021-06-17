Crosshaven man laid to rest 17 years after first being reported missing 

THE funeral of missing man Barry Coughlan has taken place in private, after his remains were recovered from the water in Crosshaven last month.

Gardai confirmed yesterday that DNA analysis on the remains led to the identification of Mr Coughlan, who went missing in the early hours of May 1, 2004.

Gardai are now preparing a file for the Coroner’s office following the identification.

His death notice was published on rip.ie yesterday evening, saying that his funeral has taken place privately.

He is survived by his parents Jim and Marie, his sister Donna and relatives.

The notice said: “The family would like to thank everyone who has helped and supported them over the last seventeen years.”

The family has asked that donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery.

His remains were discovered after his missing car was found by volunteers from Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery in the water close to Hugh Coveney Pier in Crosshaven on May 26.

The members of the unit were conducting a routine trial of a new sidescan sonar unit known as a 'StarFish' when the discovery was made.

Mr Coughlan was 23 years old when he disappeared after a night out in the Moonduster bar in Crosshaven in the early hours of May 1, 2004. He had just started a job in Castletownbere as a fisherman.

There was no trace of either him or his Toyota car until the vehicle was discovered last month.

Local Fianna Fail councillor Audrey Buckley welcomed the identification, saying it would help bring closure to his family.

She said: “People are being very respectful and he had a lot of friends around the area.”