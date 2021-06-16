TV chef helps Corkonians to minimise food waste ahead of BBQ season

Wicklow chef Catherine Fulvio is to present a summer cookery demonstration to help people avoid creating food waste over the barbeque season.

Catherine, who is the resident chef at Ballyknocken Cookery School is putting on the show on behalf of Cork County Council and thirteen other local authorities.

With more people choosing to barbecue and dine outdoors this summer, Catherine will show how, with a little bit of preparation and planning, people can cook an amazing barbecue for guests, while producing less food waste and taking some pressure off the host.

A fact often overlooked is that around a third of all food produced is lost or wasted, and contributes to between 8 and 10 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Irish households produce over 250,000 tonnes of food waste per year, at a cost of €700 per household.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley said: “It is worth considering that food waste contributes significantly to climate change. Growing, processing, packaging and transporting of food uses energy and resources, and when we throw food away it rots and releases yet more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. It is great to see celebrity chef Catherine Fulvio involved in this campaign, giving her expert tips and advice on how to enjoy Summer barbecues with some good food management tips on how to reduce food waste, save money and help the planet.” Catherine Fulvio is delighted to be involved in this campaign, as reducing food waste is something that she holds close to her heart.

“In this collaboration, I am delighted to have teamed up with a total of fourteen County Councils to host a cookery demonstration sharing some easy delicious recipes and helpful hints on how to make the most of your food when having a barbecue and dining outdoors this summer and avoid food waste. My first golden rule when hosting a barbecue or outdoor summer dining is to think about how many people I will be entertaining and to plan the menu to ensure I have just enough food to satisfy all my guests. To enhance my guests’ overall experience I ensure they enjoy the food at its best; fresh from the fridge and hot off the BBQ!” Catherine will have lots of hacks, ideas and recipe suggestions to share in her Cookery Demonstration which will premier on Thursday 17th June at 8pm on Cork County Council’s Environment Department Facebook Page and on the StopFoodWaste Facebook page.