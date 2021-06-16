Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 19:53

Cork hotel manager named IHI President



Roisin Burke

A four-star Cork City hotel manager has been appointed President of the Irish Hospitality Institute.

The Irish Hospitality Institute was founded in 1966 as the professional body for managers in the hotel, tourism and catering industries in Ireland. It is a voluntary membership organisation with a focus on the professional interests and needs of managers in the Irish Hospitality and Tourism Industry.

Brian Bowler of The Montenotte Hotel on Middle Glanmire Road has taken on the role of leading the organisation after two years as deputy president of the organisation.

Brian is the 29th President of the organisation, leading through the next era of hospitality, after what has been a critical time for the industry.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Bowler, who has been with The Montenotte Hotel since 2017, said he was excited about the role.

“This is a really important time for the industry, hotels and hospitality are just reopening, it is a pivotal time.” 

The hotel manager and IHI president said that during the pandemic times, a number of people left the industry for more secure jobs and every business has lost people that need to be replaced.

“I want to highlight the industry and I am excited about that challenge. There are fantastic hotels, restaurants and pubs right across the country and it is about showcasing the opportunities they provide.” 

Since its foundation, the IHI has promoted professional development through the organisation of seminars, conferences, networking opportunities and promotion of various management development and training initiatives.

