Gardaí are looking to return a sum of money, found in Youghal, to its owner.

The money was found on Saturday June 12 and the cash is looking to be returned to its owner through the policing authorities.

Posting on their Facebook page the Southern Region of An Garda Siochána said: “If you or someone you know lost it, please contact us at 024 - 92200. Please Quote Pulse Number 19628727.”