'We do not want to see lives lost': Survey carried out on Blarney Street traffic

A FREIGHT management survey is being conducted by Cork City Council in the Blarney Street area as residents seek traffic management measures.

The street is the longest in the country and is one of the busiest routes in the city. Chairman of Blarney Street community association, Tom Coleman, said there have been several developments in the area in recent years, along with further planned developments in suburban areas which will further impact the volume of traffic using the street.

He said that in some areas of the street, space is almost too tight for emergency services to access some homes.

He added:

“We do not want to see lives lost.”

He said the community association developed an action plan for the area in 1990 but that no major actions had been taken regarding traffic congestion in the following three decades.

He added that the number of people living in the area has doubled in those 30 years.

And he said: “Boyce’s Street regeneration is ongoing and there are another 28 houses completed on Blarney Street.

“There are also other planning applications in for the area as well as major developments in suburban areas which would all be using Blarney Street.”

In recent months, Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Tony Fitzgerald raised the issue of heavy goods vehicles using the route, with Cork City Council.

The council is now conducting a freight management survey in the area.

Cllr Fitzgerald said: “I support the residents who are frustrated with the traffic congestion in that area.”

He said that when the community safety forum for the area starts again following the pandemic restrictions, the issue will be discussed with residents.

Prior to the pandemic, residents of the street had put forward an idea of putting a one-way system in place for Blarney Street.