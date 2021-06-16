Cork hotel searching for Ireland’s next budding children’s author

The Cork International Hotel has launched a search for Ireland’s next budding children’s author.

The hotel is giving children across the country the chance to write their own children's book.

The first book in this initiative, written by Jamie Hickey whose mum Sarah has been working at the hotel for the past 14 years, has just been launched.

General Manager at the Cork International Hotel, Carmel Lonergan said: “The idea for the storybook initiative came from a hotel management team's brainstorming session during lockdown.

“Our accommodation manager at the hotel, Davina Murphy was looking at family bedroom amenities that could enhance a family stay and came up with the idea to add a child’s story to their pillow.

Nine-year-old Jamie Hickey from Belgooly, Co. Cork launching his short story 'The Big Rescue' with his mum Sarah and Carmel Lonergan (back), General Manager of the Cork International Hotel. Pic: Brian Lougheed.

“As Front Office Manager, Edel Kavanagh and Davina started making plans for re-opening, the idea was developed further with the assistance of Sarah Hickey from reception who is part of the Family Concierge team. As a part of the process Sarah asked her son Jamie to write a story using the characters from the hotel.

J

amie and his brothers and sisters have grown up with the hotel as their mum Sarah has been part of the team for the last 14 years, so they are very familiar with all things Cork International Hotel.

"When Jamie completed the story, this was created into a book that all children will receive on check-in,” she said.

The hotel is now inviting children who stay with them to submit their short stories after their stay and they hope to publish more books in the series throughout the year, with an aim to have four short stories a year published.