Sliotar washed up in Wales traced back to young GAA player in Cork

The owner of a sliotar that washed up in Wales recently has been tracked down in Cork.

Welshman Darren Acteson took to Twitter to post a photo of the ball after he and his friend found it washed up on a beach in Wales.

Speaking to Kathryn Thomas on RTÉ Radio 1’s The Ray D'Arcy Show, Mr Acteson said that upon finding the ball his friend “thought he’d take it home for the dogs” but that it ended up being too hard for them, leading them to believe the ball was a cricket ball.

Mr Acteson said he only noticed that there was a name written on the ball when his friend sent him a picture of it.

A long shot but does anyone know Michael Dwan Fogarty 🇮🇪??,we found his Hurling ball while fishing,washed up on Cefn Sidan beach which is between Burry Port and Kidwelly in South Wales🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/peGqPHiiSI — ackers (@Nitemare70) June 14, 2021

In an attempt to find the mysterious Micheál Dwan-Fogarty whose name was written on the ball, he posted the photo of the ball to Twitter and soon after it “snowballed” and went viral with Mr Acteson describing the reaction to the post as “unbelievable”.

The ball was tracked back to Tipperary man now living in Cork, Michael Fogarty, Micheál’s father.

Mr Fogarty said that his son has about 200 sliotars and that he signs all of them and when he was shown the photo of the ball he recognised his handwriting right away.

He said that Micheál, who plays for Douglas GAA, could have lost the ball at the beach in Kinsale, where he would often puck ball pre-Covid, or else at the local Marina walkway during 5km restrictions during Covid-19 where he “probably pucked it into the water”.

There’s basically one or two options, before Covid we would have been down in the beach in Kinsale a lot with his hurley and ball but if it was after Covid set in I’d say we were down in the local Marina walkway and he probably pucked it into the water there.

Mr Fogarty invited Mr Acteson for a few pucks down at the local GAA pitch in Douglas ahead of his return to Ireland in August.