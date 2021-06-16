Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 11:10

Breaking: Skeletal remains found in submerged car in Crosshaven confirmed to be missing man Barry Coughlan

Following DNA analysis, the remains have now been identified as that of Mr. Barry Coughlan who was reported missing to Gardaí in May 2004.

Following DNA analysis, the remains discovered off Hugh Coveney Pier in Crosshaven have now been identified as that of Mr. Barry Coughlan who was reported missing to Gardaí in May 2004.

A file will now be prepared for the Coroner by investigating Gardaí.

In recent weeks skeletal remains were discovered in a car that was found off Hugh Coveney Pier in Crosshaven, on May 26.

The submerged car was discovered by divers on May 26 and Gardaí were notified. The scene was preserved as the Garda Water Unit conducted a search operation and were able to extract the car from the water the following day. The car was examined and was confirmed as a red Toyota, 98-C-18625.

During the technical examination of the car, Gardaí discovered skeletal remains. 

Mr Coughlan was 23 when he disappeared after a night out in the Moonduster bar in Crosshaven in the early hours of May 1, 2004. He had just started a job in Castletownbere as a fisherman.

There was no trace of either him or his Toyota car until the vehicle was discovered in May. 

