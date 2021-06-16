Popular Cork pub seeking bar staff 'fluent in MacGowan' and with an appreciation of 'dimmed lights and candles'

POPULAR Cork Pub, Sin É has announced a new job opportunity with a list of unusual qualities for those interested in joining the team, including the need to be “fluent in MacGowan”.

In a social media post, owner and well-known Cork publican, Benny McCabe said suitable candidates should have some, if not all of the unusual criteria.

The desirable qualities for the bar staff position listed in the job advertisement include a sense of humour and the ability “to deflect drive-by mockings”.

“Suitable candidates could be understated pugilists fond of Planxty leaning towards Punk Rock, knowledgeable on Cohen, fluent in McGowan, proud of Gallagher and all to be played in the course of ones work."

“Art and sculpture appreciated and comic books too. History both east and west, Horses flat and jump, whiskey even the Rye, Philosophy again both East and west with extra credit granted for Bruce Lee,” said Mr McCabe.

Along with a sense of humour, the ideal candidate should also have “empathy towards those that are struggling and hospitality towards all that would not abuse it”.

“Ball hopping but never name dropping," is also desired and "an appreciation of dimmed lights and candles".

Mr McCabe concludes by saying if anyone has some or all of the qualities to get in touch via email and join them “in one of the more spiritual places”.

He added: “Asking have you ever poured a pint before, well that’s really not asking the right question is it, that’s the least of it.”

Those interested can send a CV to kischkel.event@gmail.com or pop into the pub.