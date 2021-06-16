Cork County Council appoint inaugural Historian in Residence

CORK County Council has appointed Tony Harpur as the inaugural Historian in Residence.

The new residency, funded by Creative Ireland, will enable history specialists to creatively connect with communities in Cork county through discussions, research, events, activities and virtual gatherings.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan-Foley, commented: “Cork County Council is delighted to welcome Tony Harpur to the role of Historian in Residence.

"This role will go a long way towards ensuring that everyone in our community can engage with our shared cultural heritage and history.

"Tony brings a wealth of experience to the residency.

“This is a great opportunity for Cork communities to work with someone with such a wealth of knowledge and an exciting prospect to celebrate and promote the local history of Cork County,” she added.

The Historian in Residence, in consultation with Library, Arts and Heritage services, will create a research and engagement programme.