Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 10:29

Cork County Council appoint inaugural Historian in Residence

Cork County Council appoint inaugural Historian in Residence

CORK County Council has appointed Tony Harpur as the inaugural Historian in Residence. Picture: Denis Minihane.

CORK County Council has appointed Tony Harpur as the inaugural Historian in Residence.

The new residency, funded by Creative Ireland, will enable history specialists to creatively connect with communities in Cork county through discussions, research, events, activities and virtual gatherings.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan-Foley, commented: “Cork County Council is delighted to welcome Tony Harpur to the role of Historian in Residence. 

"This role will go a long way towards ensuring that everyone in our community can engage with our shared cultural heritage and history. 

"Tony brings a wealth of experience to the residency.

“This is a great opportunity for Cork communities to work with someone with such a wealth of knowledge and an exciting prospect to celebrate and promote the local history of Cork County,” she added.

The Historian in Residence, in consultation with Library, Arts and Heritage services, will create a research and engagement programme.

Read More

'It’s time to listen to the experts': Cork TD urges government to view addiction as a health issue

More in this section

Cork man who gave false name to gardaí ordered to do 150 hours of community service Cork man who gave false name to gardaí ordered to do 150 hours of community service
File Photo PEOPLE ARE BEING warned to be alert against a phishing scam involving fraudulent emails and texts Woman ordered to pay almost €360k to Revenue named among Cork's tax defaulters
Coronavirus - Wed Jan 27, 2021 Minister for Health announces longer isolation time for those arriving from Britain 
cork county councilcork history
Popular Cork pub seeking bar staff 'fluent in MacGowan' and with an appreciation of 'dimmed lights and candles'

Popular Cork pub seeking bar staff 'fluent in MacGowan' and with an appreciation of 'dimmed lights and candles'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more