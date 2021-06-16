Cork man who gave false name to gardaí ordered to do 150 hours of community service

A man who gave gardaí a false name when they approached him in relation to suspected drugs in the car in which he was a passenger has been ordered to do community service to avoid jail.

Judge Olann Kelleher told Kelvin Dolan of O’Mahony’s Square, Blackpool, Cork, that he could do 150 hours of community service to avoid four months in jail.

Dolan who is aged around 30 had three previous convictions for having drugs for his own use.

His solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher stressed that on that on this occasion the accused had no drugs in his possession. However, he panicked and gave a false name.

This offence which came before Cork District Court occurred on August 7, 2020.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said a Gurranabraher garda patrol car was forced to take evasive action when the particular car emerged suddenly from a junction.

The gardaí later signalled for this car to stop. They got a smell of cannabis and the occupants were told they were going to be searched.

Mr Kelleher solicitor said Dolan was not the driver and did not have any drugs. And while there was evidence of someone shouting at gardaí from the car, Mr Kelleher said this person was not Dolan.

“He gave a false name because he panicked – there was a bench warrant out for him at the time and he did not want to be arrested,” the solicitor said.