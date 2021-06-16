Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 08:48

Cork man who gave false name to gardaí ordered to do 150 hours of community service

Cork man who gave false name to gardaí ordered to do 150 hours of community service

His solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher stressed that on that on this occasion the accused had no drugs in his possession. However, he panicked and gave a false name.

Liam Heylin

A man who gave gardaí a false name when they approached him in relation to suspected drugs in the car in which he was a passenger has been ordered to do community service to avoid jail.

Judge Olann Kelleher told Kelvin Dolan of O’Mahony’s Square, Blackpool, Cork, that he could do 150 hours of community service to avoid four months in jail.

Dolan who is aged around 30 had three previous convictions for having drugs for his own use.

His solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher stressed that on that on this occasion the accused had no drugs in his possession. However, he panicked and gave a false name.

This offence which came before Cork District Court occurred on August 7, 2020.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said a Gurranabraher garda patrol car was forced to take evasive action when the particular car emerged suddenly from a junction.

The gardaí later signalled for this car to stop. They got a smell of cannabis and the occupants were told they were going to be searched.

Mr Kelleher solicitor said Dolan was not the driver and did not have any drugs. And while there was evidence of someone shouting at gardaí from the car, Mr Kelleher said this person was not Dolan.

“He gave a false name because he panicked – there was a bench warrant out for him at the time and he did not want to be arrested,” the solicitor said.

Read More

'I am not going to be played with': Judge's warning to Corkman who broke another man’s jaw

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Jan 27, 2021 Minister for Health announces longer isolation time for those arriving from Britain 
judge gavel on a blue wooden background 'I am not going to be played with': Judge's warning to Corkman who broke another man’s jaw
Indiependence Festival receives funding for outdoor concert series in Cork city Indiependence Festival receives funding for outdoor concert series in Cork city
#courtscork courtcourts
File Photo PEOPLE ARE BEING warned to be alert against a phishing scam involving fraudulent emails and texts

Woman ordered to pay almost €360k to Revenue named among Cork's tax defaulters

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more