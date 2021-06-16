Woman ordered to pay almost €360k to Revenue named among Cork's tax defaulters

A CORK woman has been ordered to pay almost €360k to Revenue in respect of under-declaration of Capital Gains Tax, according to the latest list of tax defaulters.

Noreen Murphy, with an address in Kanturk agreed to pay a total of 359k to Revenue.

Ms Murphy, whose occupation is listed as a former company director, agreed to pay €182,625 in tax, €121,704 in interest and €54,787 in penalties.

The total amount came to €359,116 with €176,491 of this remaining unpaid on 31 March 2021.

She was one of nine individuals or companies in Cork to appear within Revenue’s latest List of Tax Defaulters.

Also included in the list was George Radley, a landlord/boatyard operator with an address in Cobh who agreed to pay €304k in respect of under declaration of income tax.

This included €106,800 in tax, €117,627 in interest and €80,100 in penalties.

Revenue published the List of Tax Defaulters in respect of the period 1 January 2021 to 31 March 2021.

A motor vehicle dealer in Offaly has been ordered to pay over €11.7m in the respect of the non-declaration of over €4.57m in income Tax and VAT.

The motor vehicle dealer, trading as Any Gear was ordered to pay €4.57m in tax in addition to €2.55 in interest and a penalty of €4.57.

On 31 March 2021, the amount unpaid stood at over €11.7m.

The total number of settlements published was 30 with the total value of these settlements standing at €21.3m.

16 of the cases were for an amount exceeding €100k and five exceeded €500k.

These published settlements reflect only a portion of all Revenue audits and investigations.