Minister for Health announces longer isolation time for those arriving from Britain 

MINISTER for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD has confirmed new public health measures for people arriving to Ireland from Great Britain which will see some passengers take a second Covid-19 test.

Those who travel from Great Britain, who are not fully vaccinated, are now requested to remain in quarantine and seek a further test at least 10 days after arrival in Ireland, in addition to the day 5 test, the Minister has confirmed.

The new rules, introduced on the back of increasing concerns around the Delta variant of Covid-19, first identified in India, have taken immediate effect.

Minister Donnelly said: “Once again this week, our collective response to COVID-19 has meant that the Government’s reopening plan has continued at pace. Our ability to reopen and, more importantly, remain open as a society depends on our continued adherence to the public health guidance.

“At the moment, variants of concern continue to pose significant risks to public health and there is a specific concern around the Delta variant.”

“Last week, I launched a booking portal that allows anyone travelling to Ireland book a PCR test for no less than 5 days after arrival to Ireland.

“Those travelling from Great Britain who have not been fully vaccinated, are now advised to arrange a test for day 5 and for day 10. If you receive a non-detected result from both your day 5 and day 10 tests it is safe to cease your home quarantine.”

The HSE has also put enhanced contact tracing measures in place for all detected positive cases of COVID-19 with a travel history extending back 14 days and their close contacts.

The Government continues to advise against all non-essential international travel.

It is a legal requirement that all travellers to Ireland must have a negative or ‘not detected’ result from a Covid-19 RT-PCR test carried out no more than 72 hours before arrival to Ireland.