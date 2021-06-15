'I am not going to be played with': Judge's warning to Corkman who broke another man’s jaw

A 31-year-old man who broke another man’s jaw with a punch outside a nightspot in Cork city was told by the sentencing judge, “I am not going to be played with.”

Timmy Duncliffe of Lisnahorna, Whitescross, Cork, faced sentencing on a charge of assault causing harm to another man outside Crane Lane in Cork city on January 25 2019.

Sinead Behan, defence barrister, said Duncliffe previously brought €2,000 compensation to Cork Circuit Criminal Court. Adjourned for further compensation he brought another €1,000.

When Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin heard of the amount of compensation now being put forward for a broken jaw he made the comment about not being played with. He reminded the young man he was in a well-paying job.

No victim impact statement

Ms Behan BL said the defendant apologised to the victim, who did not wish to make an impact statement arising out of the incident.

She said the defendant would be glad to raise more compensation but would need some time.

The judge said he would adjourn sentencing for one week only.

He said that even if the victim appeared to be happy with the present situation he (the judge) was not.

Garda Vincent McCarthy said the assault occurred outside the Crane Lane premises in Cork.