Man accused of having heroin worth more than €13k pleads guilty as trial in Cork about to start

The trial of a man accused of having more than €13,000 worth of heroin for sale or supply at Grenagh in Co Cork was about to commence by judge and jury when the accused changed his plea.

Eoin O’Sullivan initially pleaded not guilty to a number of charges when he was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

A jury of four women and eight men was sworn in to hear the case before Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin.

However, just as the case was about to start, defence senior counsel Blaise O’Carroll indicated that the accused man wished to be rearraigned.

Eoin O’Sullivan, aged 34, of 128, Comeragh Park, The Glen, Cork, then pleaded guilty to a charge that on February 26, 2020, he was in possession of diamorphine at Clonard Avenue, Grenagh, Co Cork, for the purpose of sale or supply at a time when its street value exceeded €13,000.

The relevance of that amount is that it allows for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years unless there are exceptional circumstances.

Mr O’Carroll SC said the accused has a problem with addiction.

“I would like a probation report,” he said.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said that he would direct a probation report but that the accused would be remanded in custody until September 1 for that purpose in advance of sentencing.

Mr O’Carroll asked for the accused to be remanded on continuing bail.

The judge refused this application and said that the defendant’s status had changed as he was now convicted of this serious drugs offence.