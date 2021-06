A MAN has been taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) following a serious collision in West Cork.

Gardaí have said that they are currently investigating the serious collision which involved a motorcycle and a tractor.

The collision occurred at approximately 4:30 pm this evening on the Bandon to Bantry Road, just outside of Ballineen.

The motorcyclist, a male, has been taken to Cork University Hospital. His condition is described as serious.

The scene remains closed for a technical examination.