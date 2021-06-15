Tender approved for long-awaited three-school campus in Cork 

The long awaited tender for the Carrigtwohill Community College and two new primary schools Scoil Chliodhna CNS & Scoil Mhuire Naofa, Carrigtwohill has been approved by the Department of Education.

The new school campus will see a development for 1000 pupil post-primary school with a 3 class SEN Unit and two primary schools of 24 classrooms and 3 SEN units each.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork East James O’Connor welcomed the announcement.

"Since I was elected in the 2020 General Election, I have worked to ensure that the Carrigtwohill School Campus development was a top priority for the Department of Education.

"My office has made repeated representations to the Taoiseach and the Minister for Education to flag our concerns about previous delays with the Carrigtwohill School Campus project.

"This project should not have taken as long as it did to reach this level of development. It was a disrespectful attitude from the Department towards the people of Carrigtwohill," Mr O'Connor said.

"It was simply unacceptable that the Department repeatedly gave inaccurate timelines which caused huge strain on the community in Carrigtwohill.

"I will continue to hold the Department to account to ensure that the tendering process for the school building is completed on time and with a sense of urgency."

He praised principal Lorna Dundon, as well as the Board of Management and the Parents Association for continuing to push the issue.

He added: "It is also great news for Scoil Chliodhna CNS & Scoil Mhuire Naofa, Carrigtwohill with the introduction of 24 classrooms and 3 class SEN Units for both primary school builds.

"The issue of school capacity is a critical issue for the constituency of Cork East. With a growing and young population, it is vital that school developments such as this are prioritised by the Department,” said Deputy O’Connor.

The Patrician Academy tender for Mallow has also been released following a devasting fire that took place in 2016. This will allow the school to be fully rebuilt with new facilities.

“This is a momentous day for the school community at the Patrician Academy. I am truly delighted to see this project progress to the tender stage," Mr O'Connor said.