Man pleads guilty to his part in assault on two men on Opera Lane 

Two men on their way home from a pub in Cork city centre were assaulted and injured by a group of teenagers on Opera Lane and now one of the group involved in that violence has appeared in court for sentencing.

Sergeant Katrine Tansley testified that on January 6 2019 at 1.15am the accused and other young people were on Opera Lane, Cork.

“Two men left a nearby pub and walked a short distances to Opera Lane where words were exchanged between the two men and the group of youths.

“An altercation ensued during which one of the men sustained a broken leg that required surgery.

“The other man received five stab wounds and was punched a number of times in the head which caused bruising.”

Daniel Quilligan, 20, of the halting site, Little Island, County Cork, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing harm and one of engaging in violent disorder.

After hearing that a number of people were involved in the unprovoked attack, Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin asked what physical part Quilligan played in the violence.

Det. Sgt. Tansley said, “He was kicking and punching and assaulting the injured parties while shouting at them to ‘walk on’. He has no previous convictions. He was not person with the knife.”

The detective said that while this incident dated back to 2019 the accused had been allegedly involved in another affray in July last year.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said, “So that was less than a year after this (the incident for which he faced sentence).” The judge said that rather than finalising the case now he would adjourn sentencing on the 2019 case until September 17 and he remanded the accused on bail.

Others who were previously sentenced for their part in the Opera Lane attack got 18-month suspended sentences. However, the judge said that in Quilligan’s case that he would have regard for what would occur in relation to the July 2020 affray.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said, “That could have beneficial or a negative effect.”

Det. Sgt. Tansley said the two injured parties were walking home from the Paul Street area to get a taxi on St. Patrick’s Street when they walked via Opera Lane and were attacked. A young woman asked them for a cigarette followed quickly by three men who arrived on the scene acting aggressively. The two injured parties were repeatedly, punched and kicked both in the body and the head.