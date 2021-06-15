New principal appointed in Cloghroe National School

SHANE Fennessy recently commenced his role as the new principal of Cloghroe National School.

The Waterford native started in his new role three weeks ago following the retirement of the previous principal, Emma Dineen.

Mr Fennessy was thrilled to start before the end of the school year.

“It will be great to get the bones of a month in before we break for the summer holidays. It has allowed me a great opportunity to get to know all the staff and the pupils. It has also enabled me to get a feel for the place,” he said.

The new primary school principal has enjoyed his opening three weeks in Cloghroe NS.

“I received a warm reception from the pupils, their parents and the staff members. They have been so welcoming.

“I was very happy in my last school. It was a very similar school to Cloghroe NS. The opportunity came up and I felt it was too good an opportunity to miss. I am absolutely thrilled to have been appointed as principal,” he added.

Mr Fennessy said that he wanted to continue the high standards that were already so prevalent in Cloghroe NS.

“The school has very high standards. It has very positive and involved staff. My aim is to maintain and carry on the fantastic work of the two principals before me. It is a privilege to be handed this responsibility.

“There is a great sense of community involvement in the school. It is a big school, but it is still a rural school. That ethos is very important. The numbers may increase, but we will look to maintain our standards and to manage that growth for all.”

The 45-year-old has garnered over 25-years’ experience as a teacher, with 12 years experience as a principal.

Mr Fennessy, who is heavily involved in coaching with the Sarsfields hurling and camogie teams, intends to place a big emphasis on special needs and sports.

“It is a very inclusive school. It is very child-centered and this is very close to my heart. We will focus on maintaining this tradition.

“I will also put a huge emphasis on promoting sport. Sports in schools are fantastic. It gives another dimension to schools,” he added.