Covid-19 latest: Deputy CMO 'concerned' over potential impact of Delta variant 

Public health bosses have said they are “concerned” about the impact the Delta variant may have in the coming weeks.

It comes as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to delay reopening plans by four weeks until July 19, as a result of the rapid growth of the variant there.

Speaking this evening, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn urged people who are not yet vaccinated to remain vigilant.

“One thing that we’re particularly concerned about is the Delta variant, and what impact that may have over the coming weeks,” he told Beat 102-103.

“We’re very keen for people, particularly people who have not been vaccinated, continue to follow the basic messages so that we don’t run into trouble over the coming weeks.”

The number of Delta variant cases in the Republic has increased to 126, according to the latest update from the HSE.

In Northern Ireland, 111 probable and confirmed cases of the variant were detected up to last week.

Last week, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said “all hands on deck” are needed to deal with what he called the “dark cloud on the horizon” of the Delta variant of Covid-19, first identified in India.

He called for a collective effort from political leaders across Ireland and the UK to tackle new strains of the coronavirus.

Outgoing Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster said the Delta variant now makes up around 20 to 25% of new cases in Northern Ireland, raising concerns that case numbers and hospital admissions could rise in the weeks ahead.