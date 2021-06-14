Covid-19 latest: Department of Health confirms 242 new cases

There have been 242 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland as of midnight last night, the Department of Health has confirmed.

In a Tweet this evening, the Department also confirmed that daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

As of midnight, Sunday 13 June, we are reporting 242* confirmed cases of #COVID19.



23 in ICU. 67 in hospital.



*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) June 14, 2021

There are currently 67 Covid patients in hospital, 23 of which are in ICU.