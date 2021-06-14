Mon, 14 Jun, 2021 - 17:16

Covid-19 latest: Department of Health confirms 242 new cases

There have been 242 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland as of midnight last night, the Department of Health has confirmed. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

There have been 242 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland as of midnight last night, the Department of Health has confirmed.

In a Tweet this evening, the Department also confirmed that daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There are currently 67 Covid patients in hospital, 23 of which are in ICU.

