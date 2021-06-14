Woman accused of trying to take girl (3) from her mother during burglary in Cork city found unfit to plead 

A 42-year-old woman accused of trying to take a three-year-old girl from her mother in a burglary was found unfit to plead guilty or not guilty due to a mental disorder and she was remanded in custody to the Central Mental Hospital.

Dr Ronan Mullaney prepared a report on Rosemarie O’Sullivan of Ballybough Road, Dublin, and otherwise of no fixed address and he also gave evidence by video link from the Central Mental Hospital to Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Dr Mullaney’s conclusion was that the accused currently lacked fitness to plead in her case, instruct lawyers to represent her or understand the case against her.

From interviews with the accused and access to notes on her psychiatric history he concluded that she suffers acute symptoms of a mental disorder.

Unfit to be tried

The psychiatrist said that while her acute psychotic symptoms were attenuating with treatment, he said that her condition was still such that it precluded her ability to understand her situation.

He concluded she was unfit to be tried, as per the requirements of the Criminal Justice (Insanity) Act and she continued to lack insight and she showed entrenched delusional beliefs.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin accepted the evidence of Dr Mullaney and a report with similar conclusions from Professor Gautam Gulati about the defendant’s schizoaffective disorder.

Remanded in custody

The judge remanded her in custody until June 25 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

When the matter came to court initially, Garda Anthony Garvey objected to bail being granted to the accused on the charge of aggravated burglary. The crime was allegedly committed on March 9 2020 at Lancaster Quay, off Western Road, Cork, in the early hours of that date.

Garda Garvey testified that the woman was in bed in her apartment with her three-year-old daughter and that the defendant allegedly took the child from the bed.

“The injured party grabbed her child back. It is alleged that Rosemarie O’Sullivan tried to strike her with a scissors.

When gardaí found her later she (the defendant) was in possession of a scissors and a screwdriver,” Garda Garvey said.