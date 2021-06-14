Mon, 14 Jun, 2021 - 10:56

Three hospitalised after public order incidents in Cork

Gardai are investigating incidents at The Lough, Gillabbey Street and Dyke Parade. Picture Denis Minihane.

THREE people were treated in hospital after three separate public order incidents in Cork city early yesterday.

One person was taken to hospital with a suspected broken shinbone after an assault at The Lough at around 2.30am on Sunday.

It is understood a number of youths were involved in the incident.

In a separate incident an hour earlier, a youth was assaulted by a group of between ten and 15 males in the Gillabbey Street area. A garda spokesman said the youth was punched in the face and kicked in the head. He was also taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Meanwhile, following an incident on Dyke Parade involving two groups of people, a man was taken to hospital with a mouth injury.

