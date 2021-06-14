Motorists urged to take caution in busy traffic around city and county this morning

TRAFFIC is busy this morning around Cork city and parts of the county with delays in a number of areas.

AA Roadwatch said this morning: "It's particularly slow now on the M8 southbound approach to the Dunkettle Interchange.

"Delays have improved on the N28 towards Shanbally Cross from Raffeen Bridge.

"There's a westbound queue on the N25 into Castlemartyr.

"Traffic is a bit busy on the N22 both ways at works between Macroom and Ballyvourney."

AA Roadwatch is also advising motorists to take care as one of the busiest times of the year for farming continues apace.

"Roads are much busier these days and during the silage season, motorists will need to take extra care. Watch out for farm vehicles exiting from fields if driving in rural areas, and you're advised to never overtake a slow-moving vehicle unless you're certain you have enough space - all usual overtaking rules apply. If you’re driving farm machinery, slow down and be mindful of pedestrians and cyclists."