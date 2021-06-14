A number of Cork pharmacies to begin giving vaccines this week

COMMUNITY pharmacists will begin administering Covid-19 vaccines this week.

Deliveries of vaccines to pharmacies are expected from today and according to Darragh O’Loughlin, CEO of the Irish Pharmacy Union, up to 800 pharmacies will initially begin administering Covid-19 vaccines.

Mr O’Loughlin said that people aged over 50, who haven't yet had a Covid-19 vaccine, will be able to make an appointment to get one in a local pharmacy from today.

A number of pharmacists in Cork will be involved in administering Covid-19 vaccines over the coming weeks.

Amongst those is Pat Dalton, the proprietor of Dalton’s Pharmacy on North Main Street.

Mr Dalton said he hopes pharmacists will play a more ‘active role’ in the vaccination programme going forward.

“We don’t want to be on the periphery of the vaccine programme. We want to be actively involved in it going forward. The Covid-19 vaccination programme isn’t going to end when everybody is vaccinated. This is going to be an ongoing vaccination programme for the next few years. We want pharmacists to be in the middle of it,” he recently told The Echo.

McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy also recently announced that it will also support the Covid-19 vaccination rollout programme in Cork.

Three of their Cork centres have been selected by the HSE to act as Covid-19 vaccination centres.

These centres are located in Douglas Shopping Centre, Blackpool Shopping Centre and Fermoy Medical Hall.

Each will have the capacity for up to 200 vaccinations daily.

Shane O’Neill, Superintendent Pharmacist of McCauley said “McCauley continues to play an important role in the communities in which we operate during the pandemic. We are delighted to play our part in the ongoing battle against Covid-19 and to get the country fully open in the coming period.”