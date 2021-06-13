Sun, 13 Jun, 2021 - 20:42

Rescue mission a success as three are winched to safety

Rescue mission a success as three are winched to safety

THREE people have been winched to safety following a major rescue operation in Cork this afternoon.

Sarah Horgan

THREE people have been winched to safety following a major rescue operation in Cork this afternoon.

The Coast Guard rescue helicopter, Rescue 117 and members of the Crosshaven lifeboat crew arrived at the scene of an incident at the base of cliffs between Myrtleville and Church Bay.

 The three were rescued after being cut off by the tide before being taken to Cork Airport. One is said to have been brought to Cork University Hospital as a precautionary measure. 

However, all are said to be in good health. 

A spokesperson for the Valentia Coastguard praised the volunteers involved for their combined efforts to bring the three to safety. There were no reports of any serious injuries resulting from the incident.

Read More

Almost 40 incidents of antisocial behaviour reported on Cork train routes or stations in 12 months 

More in this section

British Irish Council summit New opinion poll shows 10-point lead for Sinn Fein
Garda stock Life's a beach... but not for motorists as gardaí report heavy traffic in parts of Cork
Emergency services at scene of Cork collision, traffic restrictions in place Emergency services at scene of Cork collision, traffic restrictions in place
Pictures: Corkonians soak up the sun as Cork station records second highest temperature in the country

Pictures: Corkonians soak up the sun as Cork station records second highest temperature in the country

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more