Rescue mission a success as three are winched to safety

THREE people have been winched to safety following a major rescue operation in Cork this afternoon.

The Coast Guard rescue helicopter, Rescue 117 and members of the Crosshaven lifeboat crew arrived at the scene of an incident at the base of cliffs between Myrtleville and Church Bay.

The three were rescued after being cut off by the tide before being taken to Cork Airport. One is said to have been brought to Cork University Hospital as a precautionary measure.

However, all are said to be in good health.

A spokesperson for the Valentia Coastguard praised the volunteers involved for their combined efforts to bring the three to safety. There were no reports of any serious injuries resulting from the incident.