New opinion poll shows 10-point lead for Sinn Fein

A new poll has seen Sinn Féin open up a 10-point lead on the two main governing parties.

The Behaviour and Attitudes (B&A) poll for the Sunday Times shows Sinn Féin rising four points to 34%, while Fine Gael has fallen four to 24%, and Fianna Fail down two to 20%.

The Green Party is down one point to 4%.

The survey comes just weeks ahead of the expected polling day in the Dublin Bay South by-election.

The poll shows strong support for Sinn Féin, led by Mary Lou McDonald, among voters aged 18-34 (44%) and the party also performed well in Munster and in the rest of Leinster outside Dublin.

The Green Party is up two points to 9% in Dublin, while the Social Democrats have risen to 5% in the city.

The B&A poll also showed that support for Micheal Martin’s Fianna Fail among voters over 55, usually a cohort which gives strong support, had slipped by six points to 29%.

Satisfaction with the performance of the Government remains unchanged on 47%.

Ian McShane, executive director of B&A, told the Sunday Times: “With regard to party support, it is worth noting that more than one in five of the electorate remains undecided as to who they might vote for in the event of a general election.

“That’s the equivalent of about 750,000 floating voters whose views will be critical in deciding the composition of the next Government.” All three Government parties – Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Green Party – as well as Sinn Fein, will contest the by-election in Dublin Bay South after Fine Gael TD Eoghan Murphy resigned his seat.

The results of the B&A poll are based on a sample of 909 voters over the period May 27 to June 8. The poll has a margin for error of 3.3%.