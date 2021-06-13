Emergency services at scene of Cork collision, traffic restrictions in place

Emergency services are at the scene of a single vehicle collision in Cork.
The incident happened on the N71 on the city side of the Halfway Roundabout.
Cork City Fire Brigade said that “thankfully no serious injuries are being reported.”
Motorists are being advised that traffic restrictions are in place and to approach with caution.
🚨 Crews are currently in attendance at a single car Road Traffic Collision on the N71, City side of Halfway roundabout.— Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) June 13, 2021
Thankfully no serious injuries are being reported.
⚠️Traffic restrictions are in place so please approach with caution #corktraffic #cork pic.twitter.com/gMjL1x580F