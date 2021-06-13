Sun, 13 Jun, 2021 - 16:34

Emergency services at scene of Cork collision, traffic restrictions in place

Emergency services are at the scene of a single vehicle collision in Cork.Image Cork City Fire Brigade Twitter.

The incident happened on the N71 on the city side of the Halfway Roundabout.

Cork City Fire Brigade said that “thankfully no serious injuries are being reported.” 

Motorists are being advised that traffic restrictions are in place and to approach with caution.

