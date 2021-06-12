Supermarket sweep with a difference in aid of Cork Penny Dinners

CORK Penny Dinners were treated to trolley loads of groceries for their service users in need thanks to the kindness of employees from a Cork business.

Kerry Food Ingredients in Carrigaline donated to the charity as part of their social responsibility initiative.

Employees initially wanted to volunteer at the soup kitchen charity in Little Hanover Street but were unable to do so due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Instead, they committed to filling a number of trolleys with essential supplies including food and nappies for Corkonians in need. The groceries were bought from Tesco in Ballincollig where the charity's head, Cork Penny Dinners Caitriona Twomey accepted them on behalf of the organisation.

Eilish O'Sullivan from business support in Kerry Food Ingredients in Carrigaline described how the partnership began.

"Employees voted for charity," she explained. "We had a conversation with Caitríona regarding what we could do that would most benefit the charity.

"We wanted to do more than just give money so asked for a list of what would be most useful to the people who use Penny Dinners.

"It was initially planned that we would volunteer in the kitchen but were unable to do so due to Covid-19. Shopping for these items gave us the opportunity to still be hands-on while and giving back in a practical way. It was great to meet Caitriona as the charity does such wonderful work."

Eilish said they hope to continue their work with Cork Penny Dinners in the future.

"Even to meet Caitriona and hear the stories really opened our eyes. We were told that the day we donated was one of her busiest days working there. Our hope is to volunteer in the future as soon as it's safe to do so."

Area Community Champion for Tesco Cork stores, Aoife Dilworth said the organisation was delighted to be involved.

"Tesco were delighted to be involved with this initiative," Ms Dilworth said. "We have worked with Cork Penny Dinners over the years through our Tesco Community fund and colleague-led food appeals across our stores. The charity does incredible work and it’s fair to say they are one of Cork’s most loved charities. Well done to Kerry Foods for their very generous donation that is hugely welcomed by the charity."