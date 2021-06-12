'A fantastic history of community, a community that helped raise me': Ballyphehane man Konrad sets up Tidy Towns group

A BALLYPHEHANE man has established the Ballyphehane Tidy Towns group to keep the community clean for all.

Konrad Im is known for his volunteering in the locality, having worked with Ballyphehane/Togher Community Development Project (CDP).

Volunteer work runs deep in Konrad’s family: His grandparents Bernard and Breda Kennedy were both involved in the community association and community centre.

Konrad said that he was inspired to set up the Ballyphehane Tidy Towns initiative after seeing broken glass in the local playground, when he was walking with five-year-old Kelly last year.

“Ballyphehane has a fantastic history of community, a community that helped raise me, and I’ve always wanted to do my part in contributing to that positively.”

Ballyphehane Tidy Towns will hold its first community clean-up this Saturday, June 12, from 11am to 1pm.

“In collaboration with Ballyphehane/Togher CDP, our hopes are that we can build engagement in the group with people of all ages and backgrounds, in maintaining and enhancing the beauty of Ballyphehane,” Konrad said.

“We’re planning to start off with a few community clean-up days, and then, hopefully, work towards forming a committee, and adding projects that participants might be interested in.

“We want the community to lead the group through where their interests lie, so we’re excited to see what kind of biodiversity, street arts, and various other projects come out of it.

“The response, so far, has been fantastic. Nearly 30 local residents signed up for our first community clean-up day, who are of various ages, from five to 65 years old.”

Local schools, organisations, and Cork City Council have also reached out to offer support and resources to the initiative.

“We’re aiming to start off fortnightly, but the frequency will be led by the community participants.

“We’d also encourage anyone that can’t make the big clean-up days, but still wants to get involved, to sign up,” Konrad said.

“We’re happy to send people out supplies, if they’d like to do some work at a time that suits them.”

People can sign up at any time by emailing ballyphehanetidytown@gmail.com.